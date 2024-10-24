100 Years of Zahradníkova Polyclinic Marked by Touring Exhibition

To celebrate 100 years of the Zahradníkova Polyclinic, a special exhibition is on display from 21 October to 20 November in the Bílý dům Polyclinic on Žerotínovo náměstí, before moving to the Lesná Polyclinic from 21 November to 19 December, and the Zahradníkova Polyclinic itself from 20 December 2024 until 20 January 2025, marking a century since its founding at the corner of Zahradníkova and Nerudova.

“Zahradníkova Polyclinic is one of the longest-serving medical facilities in Brno,” said Brno city councillor for health Dagmar Seidlová. “It has been exactly 100 years since medical treatment began here. That’s why we decided to organise an exhibition, where everyone can see how the project was planned and what the specifics of the building are; we also obtained archival photos of the period interior and equipment. I believe that, thanks to the exhibition, visitors will learn a lot of information that would usually be difficult to find.” She added that the exhibition was assisted by staff from the Brno City Museum.

The Zahradníkova Polyclinic was designed by architect Kumpošt in two stages during the early 1920s, with the first building completed in 1924 in a classicist style on Nerudova, and a second building finished in 1928 in a functionalist style.

In the 1930s, the polyclinic expanded to offer inpatient care, which continued until 1949. Almost half a decade later, in 1997, it became part of the city’s healthcare organisation, Sdružení zdravotnické zařízení II Brno.

The Zahradníkova Polyclinic is set for phased reconstruction, starting with the Veveří 64 building in 2025. Following the successful restoration of the building’s exterior, interior renovations will focus on spaces for a pharmacy, laboratory, and palliative care facilities, adding 200 square metres of new rental space.

The project is estimated to cost between CZK 40 and 50 million and will be followed by partial modifications to the buildings at Nerudova 7 and 9.

“We will gradually replace all elevator hoists. This year, we started with the restoration of the wheelchair-accessible freight elevator. We are also reconstructing electrical and data networks. It is also worth mentioning the repair of the roofs and facades of the courtyard tract of the buildings,” said Dan Zeman, director of Sdružení zdravotnickéch zařízení II Brno.