The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) issued a warning for ice, strong wind and snow in some areas of the country.

Winds of up to 20 kilometres per hour are expected in some parts of the Czech Republic today.

Green color: normal; yellow: low risk. Warning valid from 6AM to 6PM on Saturday.

Total snowfall amounts could be as much as 60 cm in the mountain areas on Monday morning, according to CHMI.

Green color: normal; yellow: low risk; orange: high risk. Warning valid from Saturday midnight to Monday midnight.

Green color: normal; yellow: low risk. Warning valid from Saturday 4PM to Sunday 9AM.