Photo KB for Brno Daily

Czech Rep., Feb 21 (CTK) – Three out of ten Czech children do not like going to school, mainly because they do not enjoy learning, they also mentioned exams, grades, too much homework, bad relationships with their classmates and getting up early, as showed by the UNICEF poll Voices of Youth presented by Czech branch head Pavla Gomba.

Deputy Education Minister Martina Betakova said she was glad that 70 percent of children like to go to school, mainly due to their friends, while about a little under a half of them enjoy learning.

Out of the 30 percent of children who do not like to go to school, three fifths do not enjoy learning. Some of them also mentioned they had bad relations with teachers, mainly in vocational schools.

Children believe that Czechia will become a better place for life

About a quarter of the participants of the poll, conducted by the STEM/MARK agency in August and September on 413 children under 17, believe that Czechia will become a better place for life, while 16 percent do not think so, mainly due to a worsen economic situation, inability of the government to solve the problems, increased criminality, unemployment and the pollution of the environment.

Every eighth student said he/she would like to move abroad as adult. Photo: KK for Brno Daily.

Every eighth student said he/she would like to move abroad as adult, mostly to the USA, Britain or France. The total of 57 percent of children claim to be happy, mostly thanks to their friend and family. Those who never feel happy comprise some 3 percent of schoolchildren.