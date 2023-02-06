The post office on Nadrazni is closed, and has been cordoned off by police. Photo credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Feb 6 (CTK) – Police in South Moravia are investigating several anonymous reports of bombs being placed at railway stations, on trains and at the post office on Brno’s Nadrazni, which was evacuated over the threats today, police spokesman Pavel Svab told CTK.

The number of people evacuated is not yet known.

Rescuers have been called in for preventive reasons to help if needed, said emergency service spokeswoman Michaela Bothova.

Other regions are also facing bomb threats, according to unofficial reports.

Police are searching some trains and railway stations, including Brno’s main station.

The post office on Nadrazni is closed, and has been cordoned off by police, according to a CTK photographer. Police officers with specially trained dogs are at the scene.

“South Moravian police have been dealing with several anonymous reports of bombs being placed on trains, at railway stations and at the post office on Nadrazni in Brno since the morning. We are taking standard measures and investigating,” Svab told CTK.