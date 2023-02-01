The Merry Widow will premiere this Friday at Janáček Theatre. Photo credit: Brno National Theatre.

Brno, Feb. 1 (BD) – Great news! The widow will get married at the Janáček Theatre this Friday!

The love affair of count Danilo and the widow Hanna Glawari, the party at the embassy in Paris, witty dialogue and the dancers from the famous cabaret at Maxim’s. It’s all there in Franz Lehár’s operetta, The Merry Widow.

In this operetta, you can look forward to the magic of Paris at the turn of the century in all its glory.

Click here for more details.

The production is led by directors Magdalena Švecová and Martin Pacek and designers Zuzana Přidalová and David Janošek, the team behind the brilliant and narrative productions of Ferdy the Ant and La Bohème.

BALLET

Five Performances of Swan Lake

This month, the Brno National Theatre (NdB) will present five performances of the immortal ballet classic – Swan Lake. It has all the pieces in place for an unforgettable spectacle (and a perfect night out with your loved ones): a romantic story of a girl turned into a swan, Tchaikovsky’s famous music, the legendary choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, the breathtaking costumes by designer Roman Šolc, the new stage design by English set designer Peter Horn and, of course, the first-class NdB ballet company.

Trending Four Czechs Among 2023 Oscar Nominees

Performances are at the Janáček Theatre on Feb. 7, 8, 24, 25 and 28. Click here for more information.

Modern ballet is also on the calendar. Radio and Juliet will be performed at Mahen Theatre on Saturday. It is an unconventional take on the Shakespearean love story for one female dancer and six male dancers, accompanied by the music of Radiohead, in a set with great lighting design and video projections.

Click here for additional dates and tickets.

DRAMA

Čapek’s ‘Mother’ is heading to Israel

Though there are many entertaining performances here in Brno, NdB will get some international exposure next week when it will perform Mother, by Karel Čapek, at Israel’s Habima National Theatre.

The production, known as Matka in Czech, premiered on 8 April 2022 at the Reduta Theater and has been hopelessly sold out ever since.

“There are a lot of excellent plays waiting for their actors and their time. And we suddenly discovered that we have the ideal cast for this Čapek drama: Tereza Groszmannová as Matka and Pavel Čeněk Vaculík as Toni,” said director Štěpán Pácl. “It was clear that, thanks to them, Čapek would speak about what is timeless, theatrically inspiring and engaging for the audience. We had no idea that Russia would invade Ukraine and that we would be playing about what is happening in a country just a few hundred kilometres away.”

The play will be performed on Feb. 6 and 7.

Click here for more details about upcoming theatre performances in Brno.