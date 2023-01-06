The course attempts to be as close to reality as possible, simulating war conflicts and humanitarian catastrophes. Photo credit: Army CR.

Prague, Jan 6 (CTK) – The Czech military, along with the communication department of the Czech Defence Ministry, is organising another survival course for journalists and humanitarian workers, which will prepare them for dangerous situations they might encounter abroad through the course of their work, organiser Daniela Holzelova told CTK.

The one-week course will be held in the Brezina military district near Vyskov, South Moravia, from 14 to 21 April. Editors, reporters, cameramen, photographers and humanitarian workers can apply. So far, almost 500 people have taken part in the course.

Holzelova said the course attempts to be as close to reality as possible, simulating war conflicts and humanitarian catastrophes, among other scenarios.

“We want to prepare the attendees for various risks they can experience in dangerous areas and then show them how to react in such extreme situations,” Holzelova said.

The course includes a theoretical and a practical element. Participants learn how to overcome their physical as well as mental limits and master negotiating techniques in a crisis environment. They also learn how to find their way in unknown territory in difficult conditions and to command the principles of survival, basics of protection against weapons of mass destruction and first aid.

Before applicants can attend the course, they must undergo psychological and physical tests in mid-March.The application and more details are available on the Ministry of Defence website. Applications must be sent by the end of February.