Lany, Central Bohemia, Jan 3 (CTK) – President Zeman wants to meet the government’s candidate for environment minister, Petr Hladik (KDU-CSL) later this week, said Prime Minister Fiala yesterday, speaking after the traditional New Year lunch meeting of the President and Prime Minister.

Fiala (ODS) said Zeman wanted to discuss all the circumstances related to Hladik’s nomination. He said he expected Zeman to announce further steps after the meeting.

The head of the Presidential Office, Vratislav Mynar, later told the tabloid Blesk that the meeting would take place on Wednesday.

The KDU-CSL leader, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Marian Jurecka, is currently acting as temporary head of the Environment Ministry.

According to iDNES.cz, the police suspected Hladik of influencing the privatisation of municipal houses in Brno, and of having political connections to businessman Michal Horky, who helped push some dubious privatisation deals through. Horky has been remanded in custody.

During the raid on 4 October, the police questioned 30 people and searched 28 houses and other properties. In October, the police also raided Hladik’s office. Hladik has denied the allegations, arguing that he has cooperated fully with the police and no charges have been filed against him.

“The President wants to meet Hladik and discuss all the circumstances and affairs that accompany his appointment,” said Fiala, responding to a question about whether Zeman has reservations about Hladik’s appointment.

Fiala said the meeting may also deal with Hladik’s tasks at the Environment Ministry.