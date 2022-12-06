The show will take place at the O2 Arena in Prague on 10 June 2023. Photo credit: Livenation.

Prague, Dec 6 (BD) – After a sold-out and spectacular show this year, the band heard from thousands of fans. Next year, on the 50th anniversary of their formation, they will perform for the last time in Prague’s O2 Arena.

KISS are known for their signature, larger-than-life performances, and for decades have carried a reputation as one of the most iconic live shows in rock music. They have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, and are dedicating this tour to their millions of fans, known as the KISS Army.

“Everything we have built and conquered over the last four and a half decades would never have happened without the millions of people around the world who have filled clubs, arenas, and stadiums over the years,” the band wrote. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who have seen us and the last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, on our final tour, we say goodbye to our biggest show yet and leave the same way we came… Uncompromising and unstoppable.”

Tickets start at CZK 1,990 and will be available for presale on 6 December through various online platforms, including LiveNation, TicketMaster, and Idnes.