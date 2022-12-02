A playground and outdoor gym in Novy Liskovec, completed in late 2021 thanks to a previous round of Dáme na vás. Credit: Z Kolarik / MMB.

Brno, Dec 2 (BD) – Citizens of Brno have once again voted for the winning projects of the participatory budget scheme Dáme na vás (“We’ll give it to you”). Voting ended on 30 November. 13,123 voters took part in this year’s competition, with the following projects ending up as the most popular:

YOU ARE NOT ALONE: Women in cancer treatment II. Children in oncological treatment in Brno II. Clubhouses for children and seniors in Medlánky Trees II AKÁTKY children’s playground BRNOcity Activity Park Footpath from Anthropos to Nové Liskovec

The complete results of the voting can be found here, and full details of the winning projects here.

“This year’s winning ideas prove the continuing interest of the people of Brno in helping children and adults with cancer, but also in other health-related projects, such as planting trees or activities for children and seniors,” said city councillor Filip Chvátal, who is responsible for the participatory budgeting scheme. “I would very much like to thank the project proponents and all those who cast their votes and participated in the decision-making process for the improvement of Brno.”

Since 2017, 35 winning projects worth CZK 63 million have been completed within the City of Brno’s participatory budget, and almost three dozen more are currently being implemented. This year, Brno residents chose from 47 final projects. In this 6th year of the scheme, the city has allocated CZK 35 million for the implementation of this year’s winners, and each project’s maximum cost is CZK 5 million crowns. This enabled the public to propose more extensive and larger projects.

“For the winning projects chosen by the citizens of Brno, we will immediately start preparations in order to implement them in the shortest possible time,” added Chvátal.