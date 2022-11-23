Startups can apply until 15 January 2023. Photo credit: Freepik.

Czech Republic 23 Nov (BD) – The latest edition of CzechInvest’s Creative Business Cup, which seeks the most innovative and promising Czech startup businesses, is returning in January, with the ten best projects selected by the end of the month. The finalists will be presented at the Czech final in Usti-nad-Labem on 23 March 2023, and the winners of the national competition will then participate in the global final in Copenhagen, competing against startups from more than 70 countries.

The competition is designed for startups from the creative industries, including design, electronics, software, computer games, 3D printers, fashion, architecture, advertising, film, photography, gastronomy, leisure, toys, music, and audiovisual. The jury will evaluate not only the creativity and innovation of the product or service, but also the potential to compete internationally and become a globally successful company.

“CzechInvest registers the potential of Czech companies that combine tradition, customs, art, culture, and creativity with innovation and modern technologies. That’s why we are happy to be able to organise a national round of the competition, which aims to make such startups more visible,” said Alena Hájková, Creative Business Cup Ambassador for 2023 and Director of the CzechInvest Regional Offices Department.

Trending Czech Republic Ranks 23rd in Europe for English Language Proficiency

“In addition to the opportunity to compete for a place in the global finals in Copenhagen, the Creative Business Cup offers a space for startups and investors to meet and a unique opportunity to get feedback. Startups can experience what it’s like to present themselves on a global level and raise awareness of their company,” she added.Startups can apply until 15 January 2023. For more information on previous winners and the competition itself, visit the Creative Business Cup website.