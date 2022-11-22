On 17 November, Vrabel organised a march to the Czech Television headquarters in Prague, which was critical of the news broadcaster. Credit: Ladislav Vrabel, via Facebook.

Prague, Nov 21 (CTK) – Detectives are investigating the rhetoric of Ladislav Vrabel, one of the organisers of the recent rallies protesting against the government, after he wrote online that some government members would “not leave unscathed” if they met him, as reported by Denik N yesterday.

“Based on a tip, the police are dealing with the affair,” Prague police spokesman Jan Danek told Denik N, without elaborating.

According to the server, Vrabel said that Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS), Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN) and Defense Minister Jana Cernochova (ODS) were fomenting a war.

“If they were by my side, I can tell you that they would certainly not leave the room unscathed to keep fomenting the war,” said Vrabel, according to Denik N.

Vrabel was also explaining whether he had changed the concept of his “non-violent revolution.”

He said he did not want any violent revolution.

Speakers at the rally said the channel was not impartial, as during the COVID pandemic it had emphasised the vaccination against the disease, and during the war in Ukraine, it provided little space for pro-Russian views.

The protesters also criticised the government for pushing the Czech Republic into a war. They said the Czech Republic’s membership of the EU and NATO is the biggest evil.

Czech Television wrote on Twitter that the demonstrators had demanded that it broadcast a ten-minute speech by their representative on the CT1 and CT24 news channels.