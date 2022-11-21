28 firefighters are carrying out the transport. Photo credit: KK/BD.

Prague, Nov 21 (CTK) – The Czech Republic will send another two heavy bridge structures to Ukraine as humanitarian aid, Fire Authority spokeswoman Jana Urbancova told journalists yesterday.

Firefighters are carrying out the transport.

The loading will start in Velke Albrechtice in the Moravian-Silesian Region on Monday, Urbancova said.

For the transport, the firefighters will need seven tractor units, five lorries and two accompanying vehicles.

In all, 28 members of the fire service will be involved.

From Velke Albrechtice, the convoy will move to Hlucin near Opava, and then on to a Polish storage facility on Tuesday.

After the first pieces of the equipment are unloaded, the tractor units will be moved back to the store of the State Material Reserves Administration where they will load the remaining parts of the bridge structures.

They will transport these last parts to Poland on Wednesday morning.

The firefighters carried out the same process in mid-July. In March, they drove high altitude equipment to their Ukrainian counterparts.