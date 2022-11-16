Zeman and Čaputová at Prague Castle this morning. Photo credit: Zuzana Caputova, via Facebook.

Prague, Nov 16 (CTK) – Czech President Milos Zeman welcomed his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Čaputová at Prague Castle this morning, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek announced on Twitter.

Čaputová has a one-day program in Prague.

In the afternoon, she will join a discussion with students at the Faculty of Social Sciences of Charles University, and in the evening she will lay flowers at the memorial to the November 1989 Velvet Revolution on Narodni Trida to mark its 33rd anniversary.

Čaputová visited the Czech Republic at the same time last year, visiting the hospitalised Zeman in the Central Military Hospital (UVN) where they discussed the COVID pandemic and internal political situation in both countries. She also commemorated the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution at the same memorial in the evening.

Čaputová paid her first foreign visit in office to the Czech Republic in June 2019, as is traditional for new Czech and Slovak presidents. Since then, she has visited the Czech Republic six times.

The most recent was in May, when she met Zeman and went to a memorial in a church on Prague’s Resslova street to pay homage to Czechoslovak paratroopers Jozef Gabcik and Jan Kubis, who attacked and fatally wounded the Nazi Deputy Reichsprotector of Bohemia and Moravia, Reinhard Heydrich, 80 years ago.