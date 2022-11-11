Heger and Fiala laid wreaths in Prague this morning to honour the country’s veterans and casualties of war. Photo credit: Petr Fiala, via Facebook.

Prague, Nov 11 (CTK) – Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovak PM Eduard Heger laid wreaths at a memorial to Czechoslovak legionnaires in Prague this morning, to mark the internationally-observed Veterans Day and Armistice Day.

On 11 November 1918, an agreement was signed to end the fighting in World War I.

Czechoslovak legionnaires were members of voluntary units that contributed to the establishment of the independent Czechoslovakia in 1918 and fought against the Bolsheviks in Russia during the Russian Civil War.

The fallen soldiers and war victims will be remembered in many places around the country today.

The Czech Republic has been observing Veterans Day since 2001.