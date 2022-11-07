Tickets will be available for presale on 9 November. Photo credit: Ironmaiden.com

Prague, Nov 7 (BD) – On 30 May 2023, British heavy metal icons Iron Maiden will return to Prague to play the O2 Arena. The concert will feature previously unplayed tracks from their latest studio album “Senjutsu”, along with an emphasis on their 1986 album “Somewhere In Time”, and many other hits from their 40+ year career.

The band recently completed their “Legacy Of The Beast” World Tour, which was interrupted for two years by Covid. The tour started in Tallinn, Estonia, in May 2018 and included 139 shows in 33 countries. By the final concert in Tampa, Florida, on 27 October 2022, the band had played for more than 3 million fans.

“Following the release of our latest album, “Senjutsu”, we’ve updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, against the backdrop of a Japanese palace,” said founding member and bassist Steve Harris. He explained that the band had decided to revisit material from “Somewhere In Time” as it has not been included in recent retrospective tours, and following requests from fans. “2023 will be an exciting time, and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the Czech Republic,” added Harris.

“We think this combination of two albums is very exciting,” said manager Rod Smallwood. “We know fans want to hear those epic Senjutsu cuts live for the first time, and we think the combination with an iconic album like Somewhere In Time will create another really special tour for old and new fans alike.”

Tickets start at CZK 1,790, and will be available for presale on 9 November through various online platforms, including Live Nation, TicketMaster, and Idnes.