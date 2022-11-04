The city will maintain the program for next year. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Nov. 4 (BD) – Over 32,000 people have applied for a CZK 1,425 subsidy for the annual transport pass from the Brno Transport Company (DPMB), known locally as a “Šalinkarta”, in the first ten months of this year. The council has decided to maintain this program for 2023, so Brno residents will again be able to apply for funding after they have paid their waste fee for the year. The city will allocate CZK 54 million for this eco-subsidy.

“The fare in Brno is more than favourable given the range and quality of the services offered, and it has not changed for years, but it is clear that a one-off expenditure for an annual Šalinkarta can be a drain on a family budget,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. For Brno’s zones 100 and 101, an annual subscription ticket will cost CZK 4,750, but with the city’s contribution of CZK 1,425, this will be reduced to CZK 3,325, meaning travelling by public transport will thus cost Brno residents less than CZK 10 per day.

Photo credit: Brno City Municipality

Anyone can apply for the subsidy by purchasing an electronic, basic, non-transferable annual public transport subscription ticket for zones 100 and 101 and other connected zones. “The application must be submitted within 60 days of purchase,” said Jaroslav Suchý, Deputy Mayor for the Environment. “The applicant must also provide proof that they have paid their waste fee for the calendar year. This fee is due in May, but if you buy a Šalinkarta at the beginning of the year, it is necessary to pay for the waste in advance so that the application for the subsidy is processed correctly.”

In 2021, about 40,000 people purchased a basic annual Šalinkarta, and about three quarters of them applied for the subsidy.

All information about the ticketing system and subsidies is available on this website.