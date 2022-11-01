The goal of DOTBrno is not just to organise a single event, but to create a network of like-minded people interested in finding out more about blockchain technology. Credit: Industra stage.

Brno, Nov 1 (BD) – Do you have an inquisitive mind? Are you interested in Web 3.0 and blockchain technology? Or maybe you are just curious about the ways it can improve your everyday life? International teams KodaDot, Polkadotters & Apillon are organising DOTBrno, an educational blockchain conference on 10 November 2022, which will be an opportunity to learn more about this new technology and meet people who are working with it every day!

What to expect at the conference?

The goal of DOTBrno is not just to organise a single event, but to create a network of like-minded people interested in finding out more about blockchain technology.

While some still have doubts about Bitcoin, others have long been committed to cryptocurrencies as a means of payment or investment. The main aim of DOTBrno is not only to show that this new technology can be useful for people, but also what it really means for our lives and how we can use it in practice today.

The main topics of discussion at the conference will include:

How do cryptocurrencies affect our lives?

What does it mean for businesses?

How can we use them in our everyday lives?

How does it work inside Blockchain?

Brno: A Fertile Ground For Tech Innovation

Blockchain technology is growing fast. Brno, the city where this conference is taking place, is also growing fast. This combination makes Brno the perfect place to hold DOTBrno.

The conference will bring together developers, entrepreneurs and curious minds from all over the world with one goal: to explore the possibilities of blockchain and find new opportunities!

The agenda includes talks, panel discussions, networking possibilities and more. All catering at the event, including coffee breaks and a networking lunch, is provided by Industra and will be available throughout the day for free.

“We’re extremely excited to host our first event in Brno and hope that you will join us!” said one of the organising team, Damsky of KodaDot. “We believe this event will be a great opportunity to learn new things, meet interesting people and network with others working in the blockchain space. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We would love to hear from you!”

How to register

You can claim your ticket at the event registration page, free of charge. There may be a capacity limit for this event, so make sure you have your ticket ready when you come to the door.

The event will take place in Industra Stage, Brno-Zábrdovice. Tickets are available for free to all attendees. The conference will be streamed live on Youtube so everyone can join online as well.

You can find more information about the event on Facebook or Twitter, or sign up for the newsletter.