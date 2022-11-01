The meeting, held on 3 November, is on the theme of the Green Deal and its impacts for tourism. Photo credit: BN / Brno Daily.

Brno, Nov 1 (BD) – The Brno Convention Bureau, representing conference tourism within the South Moravian Tourism Centre (CCRJM), is organising an autumn meeting of tourism entrepreneurs on the topic of the Green Deal on Thursday 3 November. The event is taking place under the auspices of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council, and will have as a special guest participant Luděk Niedermayer, a Member of the European Parliament. The event will take place in the industrial environment of Nova Zbrojovka, and will present Brno and South Moravia as an ideal place for training, events, and teambuilding.

“We have managed to bring in the Brno Regional Chamber of Commerce as a partner for this event and, importantly, it has been included as one of the official events of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council,” said Martina Grůzová, Director of CCRJM. “Thanks to this, participants will learn directly from a representative of the European Parliament how the Green Deal for Europe will affect their company and business. In addition to this interesting topic, we will try to establish a longer-term cooperation with the participants of the meeting.”

“In particular, we want to present our activities that can make the work of companies and agencies easier and more efficient. This time we will invite them to Brno’s unique industrial space of Nova Zbrojovka, and allow them to try curling in one of the two rinks in the Czech Republic,” said Eliška Křížová of the Brno Convention Bureau.