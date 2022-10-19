‘Il Boemo’, a film about the life of Czech composer Josef Mysliveček, will be released in cinemas tomorrow. Photo credit: Richard Hodonicky.

Brno, Oct 19 (BD) – The fate and music of one of the most famous Czech composers, Josef Mysliveček (1737-1781), is told over 140 minutes in a biographical drama that was in production for more than 10 years. Although most of the action takes place in Italy, where Mysliveček lived and worked, the crew used two locations in South Moravia—the castle in Bučovice and Brno’s Mahen Theatre. For these locations, the filmmakers were able to draw on support from the South Moravian Film Endowment Fund, set up by the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region, to the amount of CZK 600,000.

Directors Petr Václav and Vojtěch Dyk attended the gala screening at Kino Scala. The film was supported by the City of Brno through the South Moravian Film Foundation.

The film was shot in the Czech Republic and Italy in a Czech-Italian-Slovak co-production. The Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA) has nominated the film to compete for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The film will be on general release in cinemas from 20 October.