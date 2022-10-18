The latest police raid was again connected with the privatisation of municipal flats and alleged subsidy fraud in Brno. Photo credit: Brno Daily.

Brno, Oct 18 (CTK) – Police investigators have detained 10 people during a raid at Brno City Hall today, related to the activities of one particular municipal firm, said prosecutor Petra Lastovecka, from the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Olomouc.

The latest police raid was again connected with the privatisation of municipal flats and alleged subsidy fraud in Brno, according to Lastovecka’s press release.

The police are searching the Housing Department of Brno City Hall, as well as the office of Deputy Mayor of Brno Petr Hladik (KDU-CSL), who is also the Deputy Chair of the Christian Democrats, and set to replace Environment Minister Anna Hubackova (KDU-CSL) in the government of Petr Fiala (ODS). Hubackova recently tendered her resignation, citing health reasons.

Brno Deputy Mayor Jiri Oliva (CSSD) is currently in charge of the city’s housing policy. He told CTK that he had no information about the police raid. He is currently participating in talks about a new ruling coalition in Brno with Mayor Marketa Vankova (ODS).

Police officers are also carrying out searches of homes and business premises at several locations in Brno.

The police have launched criminal proceedings on suspicion of participation in an organised criminal operation and profiting from criminal activities committed in the interests of an organised criminal group.

The police recently intervened in a separate case in Brno related to the allocation of municipal flats in the Brno-Stred City District, charging eight people. Two of them have been remanded in custody: flat commission chairman Otakar Bradac (ODS) and real estate agency executive Zdenek Cervinka.