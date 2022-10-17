The event, under the patronage of E.ON, will last from Friday until Sunday. Photo credit: Freepik.

Brno, Oct 17 (BD) – On Friday, 21 October, a hackathon focused on modern energy will begin in Brno’s Impact Hub, in which participants will design a prototype application for the energy community. Alongside the hackathon itself, there will also be a presentation for the public on the first day of the event. Participants will hear from experts about how to manage energy or why to use green sources. There will also be a “Fun & Relax” zone with an accompanying programme. Admission to the hackathon is free and registration is available on the website.

“In the opening session, we will discuss current energy trends,” said David Šeda, Project Manager at EG.D, a member of the E.ON Group. “Participants will gain a new perspective and get first-hand information, and also get in contact with experts from the field.”

The hackathon will start at the Impact Hub Brno coworking centre at 7 Cyrilská on Friday, 21 October at 3pm, with the registration of teams. It will be followed by a programme for the public from 5.30pm, with five expert speakers.

Martin Ander will open the session with a lecture on practical examples of energy communities. He is currently working as a specialist on municipal projects for the Modern Energy Association, and previously served for eight years as Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment.

The second speaker will be Laura Otýpková, lawyer and Head of Responsible Energy at Frank Bold. Her talk on examples of community energy from abroad will present examples from the Netherlands, Germany, and Austria, and consider how they could be applied domestically.

This will be followed by Jan Fousek, Executive Director of the Association for Energy Storage AKU-BAT CZ. In his presentation on opportunities and barriers in Energy Storage and RES, he will outline the possibilities of electricity storage, hydrogen production and storage, providing flexibility, building infrastructure for electromobility in the Czech Republic and the overall modernisation of the Czech energy sector and industry.

Vladimír Hlavenka, CEO of TEDOM, a company engaged in the production of cogeneration units, will also speak. The keynote section will be closed by Jan Eisenreich from the Association of Czech, Moravian, and Silesian Unit Owners.

After this session, the ten teams of up to six members each will fully commit themselves to the main task, which must be completed within 48 hours.

“The goal of the hackathon is to design a prototype app for energy communities in apartment buildings. The app is designed to help people decide whether to create a community while motivating them to make the most energy savings possible. It should also make it easier for users to operate and manage the community,” said Denisa Bajánková, project manager at EG.D, a member of the E.ON Group.

The contestants will have a presentation workshop and two mentoring sessions on Saturday 22 October. At 7pm, the organisers will announce the finalists. They plan to work all day Sunday to finish the project. In the afternoon, they will present the final version of the app created over the weekend.

The organisers will announce the most successful team and present the award on Sunday 23 October at 4pm. The winning project will receive CZK 300,000 to create the final app, which will be modified based on customer feedback after the hackathon.

