Brno, Oct 15 (BD) – The 500,000th visitor of this year passed through the gates of Špilberk Castle yesterday. Throughout the Brno City Museum, this year’s seasonal visitor numbers will go down as one of the record years.

Everyone who visits Špilberk must pass either through the gate from Gorazdova or through the tunnel above Husova. It is at these points that the number of visitors to the castle is counted, which has now hit over 500,000 people.

A total of 52,000 visitors had visited Villa Tugendhat by 12 October, an increase of almost 11% from the same period in 2019. The largest share is accounted for by interior tours, but there is also traditionally a great interest in the garden (around 20,000 people). The higher number of visitors is also the result of three new features this year in the villa: evening tours; tours as part of the so-called Brno Villa Quartet; and above all, the Villa from the Outside tour, which has attracted 2,000 visitors since its launch in June.

This year the Brno City Museum has opened eight exhibitions at the castle, and three other exhibition projects were presented in Villa Tugendhat.

“In the 10 and a half months of 2022, the Brno City Museum has recorded a total of 725,000 visitors across all events,” said Zbyněk Šolc, director of the Brno City Museum.

In 2023, the museum at Špilberk Castle is preparing, among other things, an annual exhibition mapping the history of forests, forestry, wood and related phenomena in the City of Brno. The plan also includes connecting the gardens of Brno’s most famous villas above Lužánky, including Villa Tugendhat, and further repairs, reconstruction, and increased accessibility of other buildings managed by the Brno City Museum.

“We want to connect our exhibition and gallery projects intelligently with the visitor and tourist traffic of the entire museum and Špilberk Castle. The main goal will be the attractiveness of our buildings at Špilberk Castle, Villa Tugendhat, and, in the near future, also Villa Arnold and the Měnín Gate,” concluded Šolc.