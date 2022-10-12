The Culture Ministry has announced eight calls for tenders to apply for subsidies for concrete projects. Photo credit: Freepik

Prague, Oct 12 (CTK) – The Czech cultural and creative sector may be in line for CZK 5.45 billion via the national recovery and resilience plan by 2025, Culture Minister Martin Baxa (ODS) told journalists yesterday.

The Culture Ministry has announced eight calls for tenders to apply for subsidies for concrete projects. So far, projects of the National Gallery, the Goethe Institute and the Art Gate production group, all based in Prague, have received subsidies.

The tenders concern international cooperation and education at schools, Baxa told CTK. He said there was CZK 2.2 billion from the Czech Recovery and Resilience Plan in the ministry’s draft budget for next year.

The Recovery and Resilience Plan comprises reforms and investments that the Czech Republic wants to implement, using EU finances allocated to assist with the recovery of the EU economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. Each EU member state has an individually negotiated Recovery and Resilience Plan.