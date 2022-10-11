The second stage of the completion of the sewerage system in five Brno city districts is nearing completion. Photo credit: OHL-ŽS.

Brno, Oct. 11 (BD) – The City of Brno invested a total of CZK 1.169 billion in the construction, which began in March 2020. The sewerage system in Lišen and the Dvorska district of Tuřany is completely finished; work in Brno-South is in its finishing stages, and the sewerage system will be completed in Maloměřice, Obřany, and Bosonohy by the end of November.

The connection to the sewerage network will significantly improve the living conditions of approximately 3,000 inhabitants in 1,003 households. Most of them have until now had to rely on septic tanks or cesspits, which they then had to remove at their own expense.

The city’s strategic sewerage project in Brno will also have a significant effect on the environment, making it less likely that rain will pollute surface and groundwater with waste from municipal sources.

In five city districts and a total of 40 streets, a separate sewerage system was created in existing buildings, requiring 17 kilometres of sewage and 12 kilometres of storm water sewers to be built, including house connections leading to the boundaries of private property.

The largest scope of work was in Bosonohy, where nearly 9 kilometres of sewage and 7.4 kilometres of storm water sewers were laid in 26 streets. Sewage water will be discharged from these streets to the wastewater treatment plant in Modřice, while rainwater will be discharged into local watercourses, i.e., the Leskava, Dunávka and Svitava.

In addition to the sewerage system itself, work was carried out on the overall improvement of the surrounding environment, including the relocation of other utilities. After the completion of the sewerage system, surfaces are being restored, pavements have been built in some places where they were missing, and parking spaces have been marked out. Safety features and greenery have also been added.

Work on this large-scale construction project was previously delayed by several months due to the COVID pandemic and the associated restrictions, which also affected the construction sector. There were also technical complications; unforeseen changes in the geological subsoil necessitated a change in technological procedures, and during the work, some utility lines, particularly gas, were found to be in conflict. Now, the finished streets are being opened up one by one so that people who inhabit or pass through them can again use them fully.

The consortium of OHLA ŽS, Hochtief CZ, and Firesta was the contractor for the work, which began on 2 March 2020.

The City of Brno plans to follow the sewerage system with the construction of two retention basins in the localities of Brno-jih and Královo Pole, which will help protect Brno’s rivers from contamination from sewage during heavy rains. Their job will be to keep the water in place until the wastewater treatment plant has the right equipment to treat it.