Zeman delivered the evening dinner address to summit participants at Prague Castle. Photo credit: hrad.cz

Prague, Oct 7 (CTK) – Czech President Milos Zeman met Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Serbian PM Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit at Prague Castle yesterday, as reported by Zeman’s spokesman Jiri Ovcacek on Twitter.

Rudolf Jindrak, head of the Presidential Office’s foreign section, previously said that Zeman, whose second and final five-year presidential term ends in March, wanted to say goodbye to Orban during the 6 October meeting in Prague, which is the first meeting of the EPC as a new platform for cooperation in Europe, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron during the French presidency of the EU in the first half of 2022.

The Czech Republic is presiding over the EU in the second half of the year.

Zeman last met Orban in September 2021, shortly before a long period of hospitalisation.

With Vucic, Zeman discussed his long-term plans for the opening of a Czech House in Belgrade, which he previously spoke about with Vucic during a visit to Serbia in 2019. The opening ceremony, if held, may be attended by Zeman.

The original Czech House in Belgrade, the construction of which was funded by the Czech expatriate community in the 1920s, was confiscated by Yugoslavia in the 1960s.

Zeman addressed the participants of the EPC summit at the beginning of their joint dinner last night.