Half of the Czech cabinet is expected to participate in the trip. Photo credit: JMK.

Prague, Oct 7 (CTK) – Czech ministers will attend a joint meeting of the Ukrainian and Czech governments in Kyiv on 31 October to debate the impact of the Russian invasion and the reconstruction of Ukraine, Czech government spokesman Vaclav Smolka told CTK today.

About half of the Czech cabinet should travel to Kyiv, depending on the agenda to be agreed during preparations for the meeting, he added.

The Czech government has regular meetings with its counterparts from Poland, Slovakia and Israel in a similar format.