The region with the most refugees with temporary protection visas is the Central Bohemian Region. Photo credit: JMK.

Prague, Sept 28 (CTK) – Over 87,800 refugees from Ukraine with temporary protection visas are currently working in the Czech Republic, most of them in the Central Bohemian Region, Czech Labour Office spokeswoman Katerina Berankova told CTK yesterday.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, over 129,100 refugees have found a job in the Czech Republic, mostly women, but some of them have returned to Ukraine or left their job, she said, adding that the labour offices have paid out almost 1.28 million humanitarian payments to refugees, worth almost CZK 6.66 billion.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine started on 24 February. The Czech Interior Ministry had issued 437,100 temporary protection visas as of 25 September. About 35% of the refugees are children and youths under 18. Women make up 72% of the incoming adults. More than 5% of the adults are over 65. The immigration police have registered 500,600 people.

“From the start of the conflict until 26 September, a total of 129,123 people from Ukraine with temporary protection have found work in the Czech Republic. Some people have returned home or quit their jobs. A total of 87,838 people from Ukraine with temporary protection are currently working in the Czech Republic,” said Barankova.

Those with temporary protection visas can get a job with no limitations, and do not need a work permit. However, their employers must inform the labour offices of the hiring, as is the case for other foreigners. Some 70% of the registered Ukrainian workers are women, 90,930 in total.

The region with the most refugees with temporary protection visas is the Central Bohemian Region (14,522), followed by the Plzen Region (12,367) and Prague (9,262).

Berankova said they most frequently work on assembly lines as well as in the construction, production and transport sectors.

The Czech state provides a humanitarian benefit of CZK 5,000 to refugees to buy items they need to start living in the Czech Republic and cover essential costs. The authorities pay a subsidy to the refugees for the month when they were granted the protection visa and they can draw it repeatedly, but for another five months maximum.

From March until 25 September, labour offices paid out almost 1.28 million humanitarian benefits payments worth almost CZK 6.66 billion. Around 57% of the applications were sent online.

Refugees who have stayed in the Czech Republic for more than six months and are in need can apply for further support. Six months after receiving the emergency protection visa in the Czech Republic, adults can apply for an allowance equal to the subsistence level, which is now CZK 4,620 for adults and CZK 3,320 for children and youths under 18.

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL) announced last week that the subsistence level would increase due to inflation as of January.