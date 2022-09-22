Early Alzheimer’s symptoms can be detected by tests available at the pharmacy of St. Anne’s Hospital. Photo Credit:FNUV

Brno, Sep. 22 (BD) – A screening test for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease is available to the public at the hospital pharmacy of St. Anne’s University Hospital in Brno. This simple and time-saving form of screening can detect the initial degenerative changes in the brain, which most often manifest themselves as a decline in cognitive function.

The consultation consists of two simple tests aimed at picking up early signs of the disease, such as impaired concentration, memory, speech or spatial orientation. “The screening aims to detect any changes in short-term memory. The memory tests have been developed specifically for use in pharmacies in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health, and the results can be interpreted by the pharmacist immediately after completion. If necessary, they can prepare a report for the attending physician,” said Dr. Veronika Čillíková, the expert lead of the project.

The consultation centre is located in the pharmacy at the entrance from Hybešova. Photo Credit: FNUV

Consultations take place at the Consultation Centre in the pharmacy at the exit on Hybešova, and those wishing to make an appointment can do so either in person or by phone at 543 182 164. Thursdays from 12.00 to 13.30 are reserved for Alzheimer’s screening and the whole consultation takes approximately 20 minutes. Clients should remember to wear reading glasses or a hearing aid if they use one.

Trending One Quarter of Czech Women Considering Leaving The Labour Market