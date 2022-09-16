Previous visits to Taiwan, including that of Senate chairman Milos Vystrcil (above), have caused consternation in China. Credit: Czech Senate, via Twitter.

Prague, Sept 16 (CTK) – Another delegation of Czech senators and senior ministerial officials will visit Taiwan from 17-24 September to continue with cooperation in epidemiology, cyber security, education, and the research and development of semiconductors, Senate press secretary Lada Faldynova told journalists yesterday.

The trip is to agree on concrete partnership in these spheres, Faldynova said.

“I firmly believe that the visit of my delegation will contribute to the development of cooperation with Taiwan in research and development of computer chips. For me, this is a great opportunity for the future of our country,” said Jiri Drahos (STAN), the chair of the Senate Committee on Education, Science, Culture, and Human Rights.

Along with the relevant experts, the Senate delegation will include Deputy Education Minister Radka Wildova, Deputy Minister for Science, Research and Innovations Jana Havlikova and president of the Czech Academy of Sciences Eva Zazimalova.

The trip is the latest such delegation of Czech officials, following a Senate delegation two years ago headed by Senate chairman Milos Vystrcil (ODS). At that time, the visit provoked threats and protests from mainland China and disapproval from President Milos Zeman and then-Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO).

Drahos has also been planning a trip to Taiwan since 2020.

In July, the Czech Republic was visited by You Si-kun, chair of the Taiwanese parliament, the Legislative Yuan. His visit also triggered protests from China, which views Taiwan as a renegade Chinese province.

Vystrcil responded that the Czech parliament was a sovereign body, and the visit was therefore not a violation of the so-called ‘One China’ principle, according to which China refuses to maintain diplomatic relations with states that recognise Taiwan.

Between 1993 and this year, Taiwanese investments generated 24,000 jobs in the Czech Republic. Taiwan also offered assistance to the Czech Republic during the coronavirus epidemic.

The Czech Republic is interested in cooperation with Taiwan in nanotechnologies, smart engineering, electromobility, culture and education.