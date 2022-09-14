South Moravian children and youth athletes, who brought home 34 gold medals from the Summer Olympics, receive awards from the governor. Photo Credit: JMK

Brno, Sept. 14 (BD) – On 8 September, the medal winners of the 10th Czech Summer Olympics for Children and Youth, which took place in Olomouc from 26 to 30 June, received commemorative certificates and vouchers for the purchase of sports clothing or equipment worth CZK 1,000 from Governor Jan Grolich, and the director of the L. Daňek Sports Gymnasium, Radek Klimes.

With 481 points, the South Moravian Region was the absolute winner, winning 34 gold, 34 silver, and 42 bronze medals.

Young sports talents came to the ceremony with their coaches or parents. They were also treated to a musical performance by beatboxer, singer, actor, and acclaimed loop player Endrua in the hall attached to the Sports Gymnasium.

“I am really proud of our young athletes. We have beaten all the regions and brought back the most medals of all. My hat is off to them and I look forward to seeing them do it again at the big Olympics,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich.