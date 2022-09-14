On 23 and 24 September, votes will be cast for municipal and district councils and for two senate representatives. Photo Credit: Z. Kolarik, Brno City Municipality.

Brno, 14 Sept (BD) – After four years, the composition of Brno’s municipal and district councils will be refreshed. At the same time, Brno residents will elect two representatives to the Senate, for electoral districts 55 and 58. The elections are scheduled for 23 and 24 September, with a possible second round of Senate elections a week later.

Citizens of the Czech Republic who are at least 18 years of age and permanent residents in Brno, and citizens of another EU member state who are at least 18 years of age and permanent or temporary residents in Brno, may participate in the municipal elections. However, the latter must apply for registration on the supplementary electoral register at their local electoral office by 4pm on 21 September. Voting for the Senate is only open to citizens of the Czech Republic.

If it is the resident’s first time voting in municipal elections, they must first fill in this form and send it to their city district office either in person, or by mail (those with a data box can send it electronically). The same city district office will inform the person where the polling station is and will issue their ballot papers. These can also be picked up in the polling station during the elections.

The elections begin at 2pm on Friday, 23 September. Voting is open until 10pm that day. On Saturday 24 September, polling stations are open from 8am to 2pm. Every voter must vote in person; no proxies are allowed.

Citizens will prove their identity and citizenship by presenting their identity card or passport before voting. Foreigners will present their permanent residence permit, temporary residence certificate or certificate of registration.

After proving their identity, voters receive an empty official envelope from the Electoral Commission, with an official stamp – grey for the elections for representatives and yellow for those for the Senate. Voters insert the ballot paper into these envelopes. The correct way to mark the ballot paper is available on the website of the Ministry of the Interior.

The polling card can only be requested for the Senate elections, but it can only be used in one’s own district (in Brno, nos. 55 and 58). You can apply for it at the municipal office of your residence or at the embassy abroad where you have registered your name on the special voters’ list.

