Expand your professional network and join an information-packed program of the most prominent companies and expert workshops at the Jobspin Job Fair. As a bonus, an open networking event opens from 4pm. Photo Credit: Jobspin

Prague, 12 Sept. (BD) – Jobspin Job Fair is perfect for international and bilingual job seekers looking for new job opportunities in Prague. Hundreds of expats have found jobs as a result of attending the Jobspin Job Fairs. The Prague Relocation Fair brings together some of the key services for Prague expats under one roof. The official language of the fairs is English. And, as always, the job fair is FREE to attend for all visitors.

“The job fair is a fairly unique concept as it is tailored for the international community in the Czech Republic,” said Katerina Casadei, the main event organiser from the Jobspin team. “It is hard to find another such event that revolves only around expats. It is in our company’s core values, too – we commit to making new people feel welcome in the Czech Republic and making this country more open to positive influences from the whole world.”

You can expect an information-packed program of the most prominent companies and expert workshops at the fair.

Come and find:

full time job offers,

part-time job offers, volunteering opportunities

special discounts on expat-friendly services

an all-day program of information-packed presentations

expert workshops

free visa advice

an open networking hour at the Relax Zone

professional help with your housing and finance matters

the best insights into education options in Prague, including English-friendly study programs

and much more…

Check the complete programme here.

At the Job Fair, visitors will find several international company stands looking for different professionals of all ages. Prague Jobspin Job Fair in 2019, Photo Credit: Jobspin.

Jobspin Job Fair

Take the chance to chat directly with hiring managers and hand them your CV. Find out who is hiring and what skills they are looking for. The Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair is an event where you can establish professional connections with global companies such as the world’s largest brewer AB InBev, premium pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, entertainment and telecommunication giant AT&T and many more.

Prague Relocation Fair

Need a doctor? Want to renew your visa but don’t know how? Need to move or buy a new property? The Prague Relocation Fair will cover the most important areas in any expat’s life. The participating companies and organisations come from a wide range of sectors including: Relocation and Visa, Housing, Finance, Education, Health Care, Communication, and Transport.

“We have decided to extend the original concept of the Jobspin Job Fair with a relocation element to respond to the demand from our audience,” said Katerina Casadei. “As many people that come to our events need information on visas, housing and finance, as well as getting to know the Czech job market, it felt only natural to invite organisations that can provide them with the relevant advice.”

This event will take place at Křižíkův pavilon B, Výstaviště Praha Holešovice, 24 September, 2022, from 10am-5pm.

Networking Program

Leverage this event, make professional and friendly contacts, and let them open doors to new opportunities. From 4pm-5pm the Relax Zone at the fair will become an open networking area. Meet interesting people and turn them into valuable contacts.

If you wish to join, please follow the link at https://www.jobspin.cz/jobspin-cz-job-fair-visitors/ and register for your free ticket. Registration is mandatory, but entry is free of charge.

The fair is a pet-friendly and family-friendly event.