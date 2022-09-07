Poland honoured the Czech Prime Minister. Photo Credit: vlada.cz

Karpacz, Poland, Sept 7 (CTK) – Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) received the 2022 Man of the Year award at the opening of the 31st Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, last night.

“This is a great honour to me. I am aware of who received this award before – Lech Walesa, Vaclav Havel and John Paul II. Those are great figures whom I respect immensely,” said Fiala.

He also said he had accepted the prize as an expression of support for Czech-Polish relations, but that he felt embarrassed.

“I suppose those who are now fighting in Ukraine and risking their lives for independence, freedom and European values ​​are the real ‘people of the year’,” he stressed.

Fiala also held talks with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki at the Economic Forum.

The Czech Republic and Poland have renewed cooperation on the preparation of the Stork II gas pipeline, Fiala said afterwards. Both countries support the project, he added.

The Stork II pipeline will enable more diversification of natural gas deliveries in Europe.