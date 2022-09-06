A double event this weekend in Brno: ‘Špilberk Lives!’ and ‘The Villa Lives Urbanism’. Photo Credit: Julie C. / BD

Brno, 6 Sept. (BD) – On 10 and 11 September, Špilberk Castle will host the 10th edition of Brno’s long-running family event, Špilberk Lives! This year the entire castle will come alive with the most famous Czech fairy tales, and for the first time will also involve Villa Tugendhat, which has prepared a two-day programme: ‘The Villa Lives Urbanism’.

The main attraction will be a complete tour of the castle on Saturday and Sunday, running from 10am to 6pm. The entertaining tour will follow the footsteps of popular national fairy tales, taking in eight stations located throughout the castle; at each station there will be missions to complete and a famous hero from the folk tales waiting for visitors. At the end of the journey there will be treasure for all those who have successfully completed the tasks. In the large courtyard, there will be a fairground full of food, fragrances and an entertainment programme.

Throughout the days, there will also be activities for children such as theatre performances, various games and competitions. Melodies from familiar fairy tales will be heard, and the main highlight of the entire programme will be the tournament of Prince Bajaji, who will arrive on horseback to compete in a duel.

The entire castle and the park will be open to the public for the whole weekend with a single admission ticket, which will also include visits to the permanent exhibitions and displays. In addition, visitors will be able to view the thematic exhibition ‘Treasures of the Špilberk Armoury’, wander through the famous casemates, learn about the history of Brno in the permanent exhibition ‘Brno in Špilberk’ or climb the castle’s viewing tower and enjoy the panoramic view of Brno. For more information on tickets and the Špilberk Castle programme visit the website at www.spilberk.cz.

In addition to Špilberk Castle, this year Villa Tugendhat, which is also managed by the Museum of the City of Brno, will also take part in the celebration. Photo Credit: MMB

On Saturday and Sunday at the Villa Tugendhat there will be art activities for children and adults, workshops, thematic guided tours of the villa, and guided walks around Brno’s oldest villa colony in Černa Pole. Capacity is limited. For the detailed programme and more information on tickets, visit the website at www.vilatugendhat.cz.

As every year, first-time participants will be admitted free of charge. By purchasing a ticket for the event: ‘Špilberk Vive! Fairytale Treasures’, visitors can also visit the gardens of Villa Tugendhat with the same ticket.