On 6 and 7 September, tents will be set up for the prevention and analysis of skin diseases in the city centre. Photo Credit: Freepik

Brno, 6 Sept (BD) – Today an tomorrow, skin and mole examinations will be carried out as part of the project entitled entitled “DON’T STAY ALONE – Women in Cancer Care”, funded by the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme Dáme na vás (“Let’s give it to you”). A tent with doctors will be operating on Tuesday on náměstí Svobody and on Wednesday on Dominikánské náměstí, from 9am to 5pm on both days.

“Cancer research is becoming increasingly advanced and provides new information that helps reduce the probability of getting cancer. However, the fundamental way to maintain good health is still prevention, which is in the hands of each and every one of us, which is why I am pleased to be able to offer Brno residents the opportunity to undergo screening during the two-day event held as part of the participatory budgeting project,” said Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Pirates).

During the two-day event, experienced doctors will perform examinations with a modern digital dermatoscope to check for any risky moles that could develop into malignant skin tumours. If, during the examination, the doctor assesses the need for further examinations, they will offer the possibility of an appointment at a specialised centre.

“I am very happy that the ‘DON’T STAY ALONE’ project allows people in and around Brno to have their moles checked. Especially this year, the sun has shown us its strength, so I believe that thanks to this brief examination we can help many people prevent more serious diseases and, not least, advise them on how to protect themselves properly,” said Andrea Nováková, the project’s initiator.

More details on the project and an overview of the other projects can be found on the website and on the FB event.