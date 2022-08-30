Starobrno was founded in 1872 and this Saturday celebrates three times fifty years. Photo Credit: Pivovar Starobrno.

Brno, August 30 (BD) — The fact of the matter is that, sometimes, when you go out for a beer, your companions are not always fascinating conversationalists. Oftentimes, you end up staring at your beer glass.

If that sounds familiar (and if you have basic mathematics skills), then you probably know that Starobrno beer has the year 1872 written on its mugs. That means they have reached a milestone of 150 years of making the beer-drinking public of Brno happy.

This Saturday, 3 September, the brewery will celebrate its sesquicentennial.

The beer will be cheap — 15 kc for a škopek — and plentiful. The music will be loud and energetic. And a host of activities will be available for the whole family. It is the first time in three years (after a two-year pandemic hiatus) that the first-Saturday-of-September party is back, so the atmosphere has yet another reason to be festive.

The gates open at noon.

Here are the highlights:

• Beers are 15 kc.

• Olympic, a long-time legendary Czech band, will be on hand, so will Support Lesbiens and the popular headliner Ben Cristovao.

• History will be represented with the ceremonial launch of the book “150 Years of the History of the Starobrno Brewery”, which is an epic publication that maps the story of the brewery with many photographs. It will be presented at 6:30pm on the main stage. You can buy the book for, of course, CZK 150.

• “Historical excursion” brewery tours, which are free, will provide access to places that have normally been off-limits, like the labyrinth of cellars, the former fermentation room, and the General Directorate.

• The actors of the Brno City Theatre will perform historical re-enactments and assist in a photo shoot. Period clothing and props will be available on site for photos in which the public can pose. There is no charge for the photo shoots.

• Extra Bitter Beer School will teach interested people about the four-hopped lager Starobrno Bitr. Former brewmasters will explain the ins and outs of brewing. All participants will learn the proper way to tap beer and, at the end, get a taste.

• For sports fans, the new HC Kometa hockey jersey will be unveiled in preparation for the season, which starts on 15 September when HC Energie Karlovy Vary come to the Winning Group Arena. Players will be on hand for an autograph session.

• There will also be a Beer Hunter competition where competitors can win unique prizes.

• And, to cap it all off, there will be a fireworks display at 10pm.