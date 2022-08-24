The speech of the president of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman. Credit: hrad.cz

Prague, Aug 23 (CTK) – Yesterday in an address to Czech ambassadors at Prague Castle, President Milos Zeman claimed that one of the most important causes of the current energy crisis is “green fanaticism”, in which he included attempts to implement the so-called European Green Deal.

Zeman highlighted the plans in neighbouring Germany to close its three remaining nuclear power plants, alongside the closing of coal-fired power stations. As demand remains unchanged, he argued that this decrease in the supply of energy is causing an increase in the price of energy and raw materials.

Due to the war in Ukraine and the need to conserve natural gas, discussion is currently underway in Germany over whether to extend the operation of the last three nuclear power plants. Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not rule it out.

Zeman said the rising price of carbon credits also contributed to the growth in energy prices. He also criticised the planned significant reduction in sales of motor vehicles with combustion engines, claiming that electric cars are much more energy demanding.

He welcomed Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s (ODS) call on Monday for the ambassadors to seek energy possibilities that had been previously overlooked.

Zeman said the Czech Republic should not act like a superpower, as it is a small or medium-sized state and exports make up 80 percent of its gross domestic product. He said the main task of the ambassadors is to promote Czech exporters abroad and attract foreign investment to the Czech Republic.

In this context, he criticised Prague city politicians who he accused of complicating Czech exporters’ access to the Chinese market with their public statements.

In late 2019, Prague City Hall terminated its sister agreement with Beijing during a dispute over the deletion of one article of the pact stating that Prague recognizes the “One China” policy, which acknowledges the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of territory including Taiwan.

Zeman said he considers it important that issues concerning national sovereignty may be changed in the EU only by a unanimous vote, as now.

The week-long meeting of ambassadors in Prague will end on Friday. The president traditionally invites the ambassadors to Prague Castle during the meeting. In the past, the foreign minister was also invited, but Zeman did not invite current Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky (Pirates) this year. Zeman has repeatedly criticised Lipavsky, and initially even refused to appoint Lipavsky to his post.