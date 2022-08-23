The President of the Czech Republic and the Princess of Dubai. Photo credit: hrad.cz

Prague, Aug 23 (CTK) – Czech President Milos Zeman welcomed Sheikha Latifa, the Princess of Dubai and one of the daughters of Dubai’s ruler Mohammed bin Rashif Al Maktoum, to his residence in Lany, Central Bohemia, yesterday, spokesman Jiri Ovcacek announced on Twitter.

Among the topics of discussion was the potential visit of the U.S. President Joe Biden to the United Arab Emirates.

Latifa, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority chairwoman, travelled to the Czech Republic as the head of the UAE delegation for the International Council of Museums (ICOM) conference, said Rudolf Jindrak, head of the Presidential Office foreign department.

Another topic of the meeting with Zeman was the potential visit of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the Czech Republic. While in the country, the princess is also due to hold talks on the possibility of Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) visiting the UAE.

Latifa is the daughter of UAE deputy president and PM Mohammed bin Rashif Al Maktoum, who is in fact considered the ruler of the country. UAE consists of seven emirates, with the president elected by the Federal Supreme Council.

The princess has the same name as her two sisters. One of them, Latifa, two years her junior, became publicly known for her repeated attempts to flee the UAE.