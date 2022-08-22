Visualisation of the office complex of CTP’s Ponávka Business Park project. Photo credit: CTP

Brno, 22 Aug (BD) – Last week the construction of CTP’s new modern business park and office complex was launched in the presence of Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková, First Deputy Mayor Petr Hladík, Brno Deputy Mayor Robert Kerndl, and Municipal Councillor for Transport Petr Kratochvíl. The building, worth CZK 1.5 billion, will complete the first phase of the development of the Ponávka project and will offer office space for commercial tenants.

The CTP Ponávka Business Park will combine several of the developer’s different projects, creating an inclusive and versatile space. The modern industrial area located around the Ponávka River is to be used for the construction of commercial, residential and industrial spaces. In addition to the office buildings, so-called CTBoxes will provide space for small companies looking for a warehouse, shop and office under one roof, or renovated historical studios suitable for showrooms, start-ups and creative teams. The urban concept of the Ponávka area is the work of Studio acht.

Among the different projects of the developer there is the creation of a more innovative and modern housing concept, especially for young students. Photo credit: CTP.

CTP is the largest owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Europe, with over 9.5 million square metres of leasable space in ten countries. In 2021, the company became certified as a carbon-negative company, achieving a long-term strategic aim. The current project has also been designed in accordance with the highest sustainability requirements, such as sunlight-controlled lighting systems and movement in the building will significantly promote energy savings, as will an internal photovoltaic power plant and ventilation and air exchange systems.

Building A4 is the final link in the transformation of the former 19th century site into a high-end multifunctional destination fit for the 21st century. It is scheduled for completion in 2023/2024 and will complete the revitalisation of the Ponávka site. Eventually, the project will add 25,000 m² of office space on its 13 floors, complemented by small shops, showrooms and restaurants on the lower floors.

“The A4 is the last of the buildings that will be constructed on the original brownfield site and will complete the revitalisation of the Ponávka site,” said Michal Dospěl, Regional Project Manager at CTP. ”After that we will only have to cut the diamond with the C5 building, which will be a trace of history in the modern architecture of the new building. It will be very impressive in form and function. We will be able to offer our customers state-of-the-art technologies that will make their work more efficient and their stay in the building more pleasant, while maintaining high standards of sustainability.”

As part of the long-term restoration of the area around the Ponávka River, CTP is also working on other projects as part of cooperation between the builder and the City of Brno, and the third part of the cycle path connecting the Ponávka and Vlněna complexes, also constructed by CTP. A modern park will be created by reclaiming city land and CTP land. The developer is contributing CZK 5 million to the CZK 30 million modern city park project and will lend its land to the city free of charge for 30 years after its completion.

The park is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Photo credit: CTP.

“With CTP we have already managed to realise important projects in the past that have helped Brno to become a modern city,” said Petr Hladík, First Deputy Mayor of Brno. “The Škrobárenská Street Park will complement the Mariacela Park, which we built in 2019 and with which Brno participated in the final of the Adapterra Awards. The importance of nature and greenery for Brno is underlined by the New Parks for Brno programme, through which we will build around 50 new parks and green spaces in the coming years. I am pleased that the Škrobárenská Park will also take cycling into account, connecting two important areas.”