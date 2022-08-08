













A dancer enjoys the vibrant scenes on namesti Svobody on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Milan Votypka.

This weekend, the now hopefully regular Brasil Fest brough South American rhythms, colours, and tastes to the Moravian capital; Friday saw opening concerts, Saturday saw a carnival parade through the city centre and four stages of Brasilian entertainment, and Sunday saw dancing and sessions for kids to round off the festivities. Brno Daily brings you some of the memorable scenes from the weekend.

All photos: Milan Votypka.