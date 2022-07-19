













Recently detected coronavirus mutations are more contagious, and there are currently 400 people in the Czech Republic hospitalised as a result of Covid-19. From Monday, a second vaccination booster dose is available for anyone over 18 who is more than four months away from their last dose of the vaccine. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, July 19 (BD) – Starting this week, those over the age of 18 who are more than four months away from their most recent vaccination against Covid-19 are eligible for another booster dose. The vaccine is available at vaccination sites without registration, at hospitals, and general practitioners. Health Minister Vlastimil Válek (TOP 09) and his deputy Josef Pavlovic (Pirate) said the registration system will start working from 15 August. The ministry recommends vaccination as soon as possible especially for at-risk patients and people over 60 years old.

According to ministry data, 6.9 million people in the Czech Republic have completed vaccination against coronavirus, and more than 4.2 million of them have been revaccinated with a booster dose of the vaccine. According to experts, the vaccine is intended to protect people from serious consequences of the disease that could lead to hospitalisation or death.

The number of infections has been rising in the Czech Republic for several weeks due to the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 sub mutations of the omicron variant. By the end of last week, more than 400 patients were hospitalised due to covid and about a dozen patients were in serious condition, according to ministry data. Ladislav Dusek, director of the Czech Institute of Health Information and Statistics, said last week that the number of infected will continue to rise for another two weeks, then will probably begin to decline.

In the Czech Republic, vaccination against Covid-19 began in late 2020. Registration for a booster dose was opened last autumn to those affected. For the current second booster dose, health care providers will use vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

There are currently more than 350 vaccination sites. You can check find the nearest one at ockoreport.uzis.cz