













The United States will provide $10.2 million (roughly CZK 248 million) to organisations in the Czech Republic supporting people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is part of a roughly $368 million (nearly CZK 9 billion) humanitarian aid package announced last week by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the US Embassy in Prague. Photo credit: U.S Embassy in the Czech Republic

Czech Republic, July 13 (BD) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced humanitarian assistance to support those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including $10.2 million for organisations working in the Czech Republic. “The Czech Republic continues to show leadership, courage, and compassion through its support for Ukraine and for Ukrainian people forced to flee their homes due to Russia’s war,” said diplomat Michael Dodman. “With this funding, the United States is demonstrating our solidarity with the Czech Republic, and the people of Ukraine.”

The $10.2 million will support the work of the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the World Health Organization in the Czech Republic. This funding is part of an approximately $368 million humanitarian assistance package announced by Secretary Blinken on 9 July. The United States has provided more than $1.28 billion (over CZK 31 billion) in humanitarian aid since the start of the Russian invasion and is the largest donor among countries.

“To date, more than 11 million people – over a quarter of Ukraine’s population – have been forced to flee their homes due to Russia’s unjustified war, while 15.7 million people require assistance,” said Blinken. “As we move into the fifth month of Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine, we continue to call for Russia to end hostilities immediately, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine, and allow sustained safe passage for those who seek to flee to safety. We commend our allies and partners who have welcomed those fleeing the war and welcome the European Union’s decision to extend temporary protection status to Ukrainian citizens, granting them work authorization and access to housing and other services.”