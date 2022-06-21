













Saturday’s Open Day at the youngest depot of the Brno Transport Company (DMPB) attracted more than 5,000 visitors, mainly families with children. DPMB is preparing another high-profile event for September, when the city centre will host a street party. Photo credit: DPMB / Facebook

Brno, June 21 (BD) – The trolleybus depot in Komín saw eight exhibited trolleybuses, guided tours, and above all thousands of visitors on Saturday, as it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

“We were really surprised by the interest,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB. “Even before it opened, there were crowds of people in front of the depot. The visitors included not only families with children, but also many public transport enthusiasts, and even a few people who expressed interest in working for our company. This is what events like this are for. Preparations for the next event are already in full swing. Brno city centre will be taken over by a street party on 3 September.”

The Komín depot began operating on 11 May 1997. DPMB is the largest operator of trolleybuses in the Czech Republic with 137 trolleybuses, 66 of which are in the Komín depot. At the beginning of September, in cooperation with other municipal companies, DPMB is preparing a street party in the very centre of Brno, featuring historic public transport vehicles, working cars of Brno municipal companies and information stands, as well as refreshments and a rich program of entertainment.

