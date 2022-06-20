













Rain is expected early and late in the week, with showers particularly affecting the weekend, when average temperatures will drop by more than 10°. During the week the maximum temperature will be 29° and the minimum 10°, with Friday particularly warm. Photo Credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, June 20 (BD) – Rain is expected throughout the country on Monday, most likely in the afternoon. The air humidity will be around 70 percent, with an average temperature of 24°. Weak south-westerly winds of 2-6 mph are forecast through the week.

Tuesday will be sunny with scattered clouds remaining for a few days, but no further rain is expected until Saturday. Midweek highs could hit around 30°, with low wind and plenty of sunshine, especially on Friday.

Rain is expected throughout the day on Saturday, with a more than 80% chance of showers; average temperatures will drop below 20°. Sunday will also be rainy, with temperatures dropping as low as 16° and humidity rising to 92%.