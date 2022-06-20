













This year, the Centre of Social Services for the Visually Impaired in Brno-Chrlice is celebrating 100 years since its foundation. As part of the celebrations, the centre is organising a garden festival next Wednesday, 22 June, open to users of the centre, music lovers, and anyone who wants to take a look under the hood of the centre and its services. Photo credit: FB – Centre of Social Services for the Visually Impaired in Brno-Chrlice

Brno, June 20 (BD) – Wednesday, 22 June will see a celebration of the Centre of Social Service for the Visually Impaired, which 100 years ago became the first of its kind providing shelter and care for the visually impaired in South Moravia. Today, the Centre is dedicated to providing social services to people with severe visual impairment, ranging from total and practical blindness to severe and profound low vision. “We look forward to celebrating this important anniversary with you,” said Marcela Troubilová, director of the centre.

The pleasant surroundings of the garden of Chrlický Chateau will be open to the public, and the programme will include performances by the bands Veselá troika and Baobab. There will also be performances by children from the Šromova Chrlice Kindergarten, the Slunná Komárov Elementary School and the Chrlice Primary School. The programme will also feature members of the centre themselves, with musical performances by Tomáš Kramosil and Jakub Brychta, as well as guide dog shows, refreshments, and other accompanying activites.

“We are very pleased that the Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Zdislava Odstrčilová, Alena Novotná from the Department of Social Affairs of the South Moravian Region, the Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková, the Mayor of Chrlice, Lukáš Fila, and the Mayor of Modřice, Josef Šiška, have promised to participate in the celebration. We are also looking forward to meeting with representatives of friendly organisations, for example from the Kociánka Centre, TyfloCentre Brno or SONS Kyjov and SONS ČR,” said Troubilová.

The garden festival will take place on the grounds of Chrlice Castle. The festivities will start at 2pm and finish with a concert of the group Baobab at 6pm.