













The organisation of traffic in the area of Brno’s main train station area is to be redesigned. The new layout will have fewer cars and more space for pedestrians, making it safer for people to move around. The area should also be rejuvenated by the removal of some barriers and repair of damaged surfaces in critical places. The work will start immediately after the contractor is selected and will take approximately three months. Image credit: ARCHIKA- architectural design office

Brno, June 17 (BD) – The area near Brno main train station is to receive a long overdue revamp. The area will be made safer for pedestrians by creating more space, and the number of cars will be reduced. The three-month project will also include the repair of damaged surfaces in critical places, improving the appearance of the area.

“This will significantly restrict the passage of cars, while guaranteeing that traffic, public transport and cyclists will continue to be allowed to enter,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “At the main station, the bus passage must be maintained, so the railings on the tram island will remain, but those at the entrance to the station building will be removed and a crossing point will be created. On the opposite side, vehicle traffic will be restricted except for public transport and cyclists, so the railings on the tram island, which form a spatial barrier, will be removed. The parking spaces next to the KFC will also be removed, with those spaces being compensated for in the surrounding area.”

Maintenance work will take place alongside the traffic changes. The council intends to make CZK 11.5 million available to upgrade the existing road surfaces in the section of Nádražní between Masarykova and Benešova, including increased disabled access in the area. This was discussed on Wednesday by Brno City Council and recommended to the City Assembly for approval.

Changes to the area near Hlavní Nádraží will significantly restrict the passage of cars, giving pedestrians more space and more safety. The work will take approximately three months, and also includes repairs to damaged road surfaces. Image credit: ARCHIKA- architectural design office