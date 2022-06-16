Unpleasant Smell Alerts Czech Food Inspection Authority To Billa Food Warehouse
On Friday, inspectors from the Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority (CAFIA) closed the warehouse of the Billa supermarket on Makovského náměstí in Brno-Žabovřesky. The warehouse of the store, which is adjacent to the square and used by many Brno residents, was closed on Friday. The store’s shopping area remains open for the time being. Photo credit: Pixabay
Brno, June 16 (BD) – The reason for the closure was rodent droppings, which were found at the site by inspectors, as well as other traces of the presence of rodents and dirt on the floor. Experts cited other causes as the risk of food contamination due to substandard hygiene of the premises and the smell in the store.
“Only part of the establishment was closed, namely the store area. The establishment as a whole was not closed,” stated the CAFIA website.
