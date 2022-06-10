













The Emergency Response Unit of the South Moravian Regional Police Directorate and the Czech Kynological Rescue Unit have expressed interest in using the former railway polyclinic in Štýřice for training purposes. The City of Brno wants to provide the premises free of charge in the form of a loan, and councillors approved the necessary planning measures on Wednesday. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality

Brno, June 10 (BD) – “According to the request of the Czech Police, the use of the polyclinic would be of great benefit for the training of the intervention unit because of its location and the nature of the environment. The abandoned and fenced building is a site that will offer a range of opportunities including sub-activities such as working at heights and over open depths. Police would use the clinic approximately once a month,” said 3rd Deputy Mayor of Brno for Property Management, Jiri Oliva (CSSD).

The prospective occupants have stated that they are aware of the poor state of repair of the facility and accept any risks associated with moving around the site. On Wednesday, the City Council approved an address loan to the applicants. The City of Brno’s Property Management Department will now prepare a draft agreement.

The city has been seeking to acquire the area around the proposed but unfinished railway polyclinic since 2015. It was only this year that it was purchased from the Railway Administration for CZK 60 million. The site is very valuable for the city due to the construction of the new main station. After the demolition, the city wants to revive the whole area and build flood protection measures, including a park and a footbridge over the river.

Until its demolition, the Railway Polyclinic will serve as a training ground for emergency services and dog handlers. The site is very valuable for the city due to the construction of the new main station. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality