













The first phase of the Prague Visitor Pass comes into operation this June. According to representatives of Prague City Tourism and the ICT Operator involved in its development, visiting Prague will now be much easier, especially for tourists from abroad. In addition to the main tourist attractions, the card offers a wide range of participating locations beyond the long-congested city centre. The Prague Visitor Pass also reflects the city’s intention to revive tourism after the pandemic on a sustainable footing. Photo credit: KB / Brno daily

Brno, June 3 (BD) – Tourists will be able to use the card at 57 attractions, such as the Prague Zoological Garden, the Vysehrad National Cultural Monument and the Prague Planetarium, as well as for guide services or sightseeing cruises on the Vltava river. Traditional iconic tourist sites such as the Petrin lookout Tower, the Old Town Hall and Prague Castle are also included.

“Prague is not just Charles Bridge and Prague Castle. We look forward to the return of tourists, and through the Prague Visitor Pass we wish to offer them fresh experiences and interesting places around the metropolis, places to enjoy the local atmosphere without crowds”, said Hana Trestikova, City Councillor for Culture and Tourism.

Trending City of Brno To Send Express Train To Vienna Airport

Experts anticipate that this year the capital will reach 50-60% of tourist numbers seen in 2019, when Prague welcomed 8 million tourists. The card will allow them to move more easily around the city and also get a better grasp of Prague public transport options and fares.

“The card can be purchased from today, but is only in its first phase of full operation. From July onwards, other places of tourist interest will join, and from September we will be promoting the card with a marketing drive,” said Frantisek Cipro, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Prague City Tourism.

The Prague Visitor Pass offers several possible options, from a 48-hour option to a premium option valid for up to 120 hours. It includes transport around the city and a selection of attractions. The pricing takes into account both children and students.