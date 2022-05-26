













Since December 2011, the City of Brno has been encouraging students at local universities to bring new perspectives and proposals for solving key problems facing the city, through the MUNISS inter-university student competition. This year, the students focused on proposing interim ideas for the transformation of the disused parts of the Brno heating plants, which have been taken out of operation and are being prepared for reconstruction and the creation of the new Špitálka smart district. Photo credit: MUNISS

Brno, 26 May (BD) – The student proposals present temporary interim solutions for the site, including how, when, and under what conditions the area can be used. An important part of the proposals was to reflect on the management of all parties involved, together with the management of the temporary operation process. The form of temporary use of this site will have a significant impact on the planning process and the future shape of the city district. Teams of students of architecture, economics, environmental studies, sociology, law, media studies and journalism created their designs.

“The competition is of great importance for Brno,” said Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti), Deputy Mayor of Brno. “It allows the city to function as a living laboratory, where students can discuss, prepare, create and search for answers to the societal challenges that are posed to the city. The ideas of this year’s MUNISS 2022 students are excellent and will serve as a solid basis for the temporary use of the Špitálka site.”

The winning design was presented to the jury by a student team called “In Disintegration” led by Diana Hodulíková from the Faculty of Architecture of Brno University of Technology. The team also included students Markéta Duchanová, Eliška Sáčková and František Slonek from Masaryk University, Oskar Madro from the Brno University of Technology and Filip Krátký from Mendel University. On Tuesday, 24 May, the winning team received a cheque for CZK 60,000 from Koláčný.

Over the years, the original Masaryk University MUNISS student competition has gradually expanded to include Brno University of Technology and Mendel University. Multi-professional teams across universities participate, and thus have a unique opportunity to work on the real tasks and challenges of city development. In 11 years, 123 student teams have submitted ideas on over 40 topics.